Chinese envoy meets Zardari, mutual issues discussed

ISLAMABAD: Former President Asif Ali Zardari Thursday said China is a trusted friend of Pakistan and Pakistani people take pride in this friendship.

The Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing called on former president Asif Ali Zardari at Zardari House on Thursday and both the leaders discussed international and regional issues as well as matters of mutual interest. Ms. Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, Senator Sherry Rehman and Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla were also present during the meeting.

The Chinese ambassador enquired about the health of the former president and invited him to China for his treatment. During the meeting, Chinese ambassador declared Asif Ali Zardari as the founder of CPEC. He also said that China totally supports Pakistani stance on Kashmir.

President Zardari said that both China and Pakistan had suffered great human and financial losses due to COVID-19.