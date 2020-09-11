46 positive tests in a day hint another spike

Rawalpindi : As many as 46 new patients have been tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in a day hinting towards a possible spike in number of cases as over 45 patients have been confirmed positive in a day from the region after August 7.

It is also worth mentioning that of 46 patients reported in last 24 hours, 24 are from ICT and 22 from Rawalpindi while on August 7, 41 cases were reported from the federal capital and six from the district.

It is for the second time after July 25 that over 20 patients have been reported from Rawalpindi district in a day otherwise five to six patients per day were being reported from the district on average for last three weeks or so.

Confirmation of 46 patients in a day took tally to 21,912 from the region though a total of 20,972 patients have already recovered from the disease while 458 have lost their lives.

Data collected by ‘The News’ reveals that in last 18 days, the number of patients tested positive for COVID-19 from the twin cities per day ranged between 13 and 33.

In last 24 hours, 24 new patients were tested positive for the disease from ICT taking tally to 15804 of which 15,244 have so far recovered. The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the federal capital was 383 on Thursday.

From Rawalpindi district, 22 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 in last 24 hours taking tally to 6,110 of which 5,728 have already recovered while 281 have lost their lives. The number of hospitalized patients was nine on Thursday though 92 confirmed patients have been in home isolation in the district, said Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’.

At least 83 more suspects of the disease have been reported from the district in last 24 hours taking total number of suspects under home quarantine to 256 from 173.