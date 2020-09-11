Roshan Digital Account for overseas Pakistanis launched: Pakistani expats ‘biggest untapped asset’, says PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has termed overseas Pakistanis country’s “biggest untapped asset” as he launched the “Roshan Digital Account” initiative, which is billed as a way for Pakistani expatriates to participate in nation-building.

The Roshan Digital Account is a major initiative for overseas Pakistanis by the State Bank of Pakistan together with commercial banks operating in the country. This is the first time expatriates will be able to remotely open an account through an entirely digital and online process without any need to visit a bank branch, embassy or consulate.

Addressing the launching ceremony of Roshan Digital Account in Islamabad on Thursday, the Prime Minister emphasised the need to create suitable conditions for them so they could participate in the country’s development.

He also urged expatriates to invest in the newly planned construction projects like the Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project and the Bundal Island Project. In remarks reported by Geo News, the Prime Minister said the progress made by India and China can be linked to their expatriate community. “[...] This is why we need dollar investments from overseas Pakistanis. We have seen an increase in remittances but now wish for there to be greater investment in the country.”

He said the government had been unable to present any “viable” options to overseas Pakistanis in the past, but the two aforementioned mega projects are an excellent opportunity for them to invest.

Speaking of the perception surrounding dual nationals in Pakistan, he questioned why they were considered “traitors”. “They are viewed with suspicion,” he said. “We must understand why these nine million people left in the first place. We were unable to provide them jobs. And a lot of them acquired qualifications from abroad. They are so qualified that we do not have suitable jobs for them here. And for the jobs that we do have here, we cannot afford to pay the remuneration they deserve.”

The Prime Minister said we must all recognise that overseas Pakistanis are “our greatest asset”. “There is no greater asset. We have excellent minds, brilliant professionals sitting in countries abroad and entrepreneurs. As soon as we create the right conditions, a large resource pool can return [to serve],” he said.

The Prime Minister congratulated State Bank of Pakistan Governor Reza Baqir and adviser on finance Abdul Hafeez Sheikh and their economic think tanks for the “first big step” in taking the country to great heights. Predicting a “construction boom” in the country due to the government’s policies, the Premier urged overseas Pakistanis to make use of this initiative and invest wholeheartedly in the country.