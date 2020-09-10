Bilawal asks why ex-president, prime ministers dragged in courts by NAB

MIRPURKHAS: Hitting back strongly against the indictment of PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari in the Tosha Khan case, Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said it is amply clear that there is “not one, but two Pakistans” under the much-touted “New Pakistan” of Imran Khan and stressed that law should be same for all as double standards are hollowing the system.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was addressing a press conference at the divisional headquarters on the third day of his visit to rain and flood affected districts Umerkot, Tharparkar and Mirpurkhas on Wednesday to meet the flood victims. He was accompanied by the Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah, MPs and other party leaders.

Bilawal said when the former presidents and prime ministers are being dragged in the courts by NAB, facing cases, everyone else should also be held accountable, including the Special Assistants to Imran Khan. Bilawal questioned if a JIT will be formed against the prime minister’s special assistants, as he cannot even seek resignation from his special assistant whose assets abroad have been uncovered. Why this method is not adopted for those in the government and members of the PTI cabinet.

Referring to Musharraf’s admission that he received billions of rupees in gifts, Bilawal said did he submit them to the Toshakhana? Would someone ask the former dictator where did he get the property and huge money to purchase the huge properties abroad? He said that everyone must be held accountable and demanded to otherwise stop this joke in the name of accountability.

The PPP chairman pointed out that the case against former President Asif Ali Zardari was not about the Toshakhana reference, but the actual cases are for the 18th Amendment, the NFC Award and giving powers to the people to run their government through the empowerment of parliament.

About the situation of rains in Sindh, the PPP chairman said that floods and worst monsoon rains have inflicted huge damages and everyone has to unite in this national tragedy. The Mirpurkhas Division, he said, received the heaviest rainfall, causing heavy damage in rural areas.

The PPP chairman said the Sindh government alone could not face the natural calamity, the federal government should fulfill its responsibilities. The federal government must release ‘Pakistan Card’ and help small farmers by imposing agriculture emergency. He said that the prime minister should not come to Sindh on a five-hour trip but must visit Sindh’s flood-hit districts, particularly Mirpurkhas Division and become a captain and help the flood victims. He asked why the federal government felt hurt and agitated when they are asked about their contribution to the development of Karachi. He said it was time for work and the play time was over. Bilawal also asked the Supreme Court to hand over the withheld money (Bahria funds) to the Sindh government to improve the destroyed infrastructure.

Earlier, he arrived at Khipro and travelled through Loon Khaan, Pirumal, Kandyari and other areas. Addressing the people at a camp for the internally displaced, Bilawal assured the affected people that both the PPP and Sindh government would never abandon the people of Sanghar alone in this hour of trial. On seeing a sick labourer Jumoon Kanbhar in the camp, he directed the Sindh Chief Minister to shift him to Karachi for proper treatment. His tour of the flood-hit areas ended at Berani town where the PPP leaders, Jialas and area’s notables called on the PPP Chairman at the residences of MNA Shazia Atta Marri and Senator Anny Marri and briefed him about the devastation in the area.