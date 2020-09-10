Combat readiness needs enhancing: General Qamar Javed Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Wednesday stressed the need to enhance combat readiness levels in the wake of evolving strategic and regional milieu.



The COAS was addressing the 235th Corps Commanders Conference here at the General Headquarters (GHQ), Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said. General Bajwa said the 5th generation warfare and hybrid application by anti-Pakistan elements against Pakistan’s vital interests must be safeguarded in synchronisation with government policies.

The army chief lauded formations’ operational readiness and sustained efforts during internal security deployment in aid of civil power, particularly the efforts during Muharram and flood relief duties.

He also appreciated high state of morale in the army and directed commanders to ensure welfare of troops during prolonged/extensive operational deployments. The forum was briefed on evolving regional environment and operational developments, especially the situation along the Line of Control (LoC), Pakistan’s positive role and contributions in Afghanistan peace process, situation along western border, including fencing progress and Operation Raddul Fasaad.

COVID-19, locust control measures and support to national polio campaign also came under discussion. The forum expressed satisfaction over positive developments and indicators in all domains and improved security situation across the country.

Increased ceasefire violations along the LoC targeting civil population by Indian military and blatant human rights violations in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) were noted as major cause of concern for regional peace and stability. The top military brass extensively deliberated upon prevalent situation inside IOJ&K and evolving situation in Afghanistan with impact on Pakistan’s security dynamics.

Meanwhile, Indian troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation in Bedori Sector along the LoC targeting the Pakistan Army posts and civil population. According to ISPR, the Pakistan Army responded effectively and the enemy faced heavy losses in terms of men and material.

During exchange of intense fire, Havaldar Liaqat, 39, resident of Chakwal, embraced martyrdom. Meanwhile, the Pakistan Army shot down an Indian spy quadcopter after it intruded into Pakistan's side of the LoC.

In a tweet, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) pointed out that this was the 11th Indian spy quadcopter shot down by the Pakistan Army this year. The military's media wing said that the quadcopter had intruded 500 meters inside Pakistan's territory before it was shot down.

"#PakistanArmy troops shot down an Indian spying #quadcopter in Chakothi Sector along LoC. The quadcopter had intruded 500 meters on Pakistan’s side of the #LOC. This is 11th Indian quadcopter shot down by Pakistan Army this year," tweeted the ISPR.

In July, the Pakistan Army had shot down the 10th Indian quadcopter in Pandu sector along the LoC. The military's media wing had said that the spying quadcopter "had intruded 200 metres on Pakistan’s side of the LoC".

The Pakistan Army has been actively serving the country and the nation whether it is safeguarding the geographical borders, helping civil authorities in coping with the COVID-19, locust attack or tackling hybrid warfare.

After coping with challenges like war against terrorism and COVID-19, the nation, government and armed forces are now facing challenge of hybrid warfare. The main purpose behind hybrid warfare or 5th generation war is to create gulf between the nation and armed forces by defaming the forces.

The hostile intelligence agencies (HIAs) and anti-state elements through hybrid warfare wanted to deviate attention from basic issues by creating anarchy. They are targeting elements of national power like diplomacy, information, military and economy.

The hybrid warfare is also aimed at create uncertainty by targeting the social fabric, civil and military leadership in order to influence the decision-making process. However, the nation, civil and military leadership were determined and united to foil all designs of HIAs. Moreover, the way Pakistani media is tackling propaganda of Indian media and the way youth has been countering HIAs, is evident of the fact that the whole nation is united when it comes to protection of national interests.

During Operation Raddul Fasaad, the security forces with support of the nation, got 46,000 square kilometres area from terrorists while killing 18,000 terrorists and destroying 400 tons of explosive material. During the operation, the security forces conducted 194,958 intelligence based operations (IBOs).

A recent report of the United Nations has disclosed presence of terrorist groups in India and same groups are being used to create instability in neighbouring countries particularly in Pakistan. In this regard, foiled attack on Karachi Stock Exchange building and money-laundering have links with Indian terrorist groups.

Similarly, considerable increase in defence budget of India is also part of country’s designs of giving practical shape to its expansionist designs. Moreover, despite UN Secretary General’s appeal of ceasefire, the Indian troops continued their coward acts of ceasefire violations during the COVID-19 pandemic while targeting the civilian population living close to the LoC. During the ongoing year, the Indian troops committed 2,192 ceasefire violations while using heavy weapons to target innocent citizens of Azad Kashmir.

The Government of Pakistan decided to considered protective shelters inside houses located close to the LoC. So far 100 shelters have been constructed and work was under progress.

The worst siege of the human history was still continuing in IOJ&K for the last over one year since the Indian government changed special status of the occupied valley. The Indian troops are continuing violation of human rights and genocide of Kashmiri people.

The Indian government is also working on a plan to remove the Muslim population and change demography of the occupied territory. In the name of counter terrorism, the Kashmir youth were being murdered and buried at unknown places while the local leadership is also under detention during this period.

During the last one year, the Kashmir issue had been raised thrice at the forum of the UN Security Council which is evident of the fact that Kashmir is internationally recognised dispute. The UN Secretary General during his visit to Pakistan also declared solution of Kashmir issue as key to long-lasting peace in the South Asia region.

The security forces were actively continuing fencing of Pak-Afghan border as a part of effective border management to stop cross border movement of terrorists and prevent phenomenon of smuggling. So far over 1600 kilometres border out 2,611 kilometres which include 730 kilometres in KP province and 980 kilometres in Balochistan has been fenced.

According to military sources, the planned fencing of Pak-Afghan border would be completed by end of the year 2021. The mega project also includes 1,068 border posts and forts, 400 of those have been completed. The fencing of border has resulted in considerable reduction in incidence of IEDs blasts, illegal cross border movement and smuggling.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, some defence production organisations have achieved self-dependence in manufacturing of face masks, ventilators, testing kits and other equipment. The armed forces also helped in creation of quarantine facilities and improvement of medical resources. Similarly, the armed forces have also been helping the civil authorities in polio vaccination.