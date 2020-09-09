LG dept monitoring system to improve governance

LAHORE: Punjab Local Government and Community Development Department has introduced Human

Resource Management Information (HRMI) System to improve governance. In this regard, a meeting was held at Civil Secretariat here on Tuesday which was chaired by Secretary Local Government Ahmed Javed Qazi. In the meeting, it was stated that after the introduction of this system in the department, the attendance and work of every employee in the office would be monitored. Various aspects of HRMI System were discussed in the meeting. The secretary said that the HRMI System would improve decision making and efficiency in departmental affairs. He said that the data of all the employees of the department had been computerised and soon the system will be introduced in the province with the help of Punjab Information Technology Board. He said that after Baldiaonline app, HRMI system would also help the department to adapt to the modern requirements of digitisation with the main objective of making the department more useful and efficient for the public.