Criminals held

Islamabad : Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police has arrested two wanted members of criminal’s gang and recovered looted cash amounting to Rs5, 25000 and motorbike weapon used in crime cases a police spokesman said.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Ud Din Syed issued directions to all zonal officers for renewed efforts against those involved in crime of heinous nature.

Owing these efforts, SP (Investigation) Malik Naeem Iqbal including DSP CIA Hakim Khan, ASI Zulfqar and other officials successfully arrested two members of wanted criminal gang.

They have been identified as Adnan Saeed Akhtar resident of Azad Kashmir and Junid Tahir resident of Rawalpindi.