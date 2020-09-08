Bilawal to visit calamity-hit areas of Mirpurkhas

MIRPURKHAS: The PPP Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, has arrived on a two-day visit to the severely flood-hit district of Mirpurkhas on Monday. The PPP chairman is expected to announce a provincial government package for the calamity-hit areas of the rural Sindh.

Bilawal would undertake a visit to the worst-hit Mirwah, Digri, Tando Jan Mohammad, Jhaddo, Naukot on Tuesday, review damages, relief efforts and hold meetings with the district administration and irrigation officials.

Bilawal is also likely to address the flood victims at different spots during his trip. The Chief Minister, Murad Ali Shah, and other members of the Sindh cabinet would accompany him during the tour.

Meanwhile, Bilawal is likely to visit the residence of ex MPA Mir Hayat Talpur in Digri who passed away recently to offer condolences to his grandson MPA Mir Tariq Talpur and other heirs.