Experts say next 40 days crucial for cotton crop

MULTAN: Ongoing temperature during the day and at night was suitable for cotton crop, however, next 40 days are crucial and farmers' response would decide which way the production would go.

Director Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan Dr Zahid Mahmood stated this in a statement. He said temperature was most suitable for cotton crop witnessing formation of flowers and bolls.

However, from now onwards, farmers need to remain alert and cautious, the he said adding that 70-80 per cent of the production would largely depend on how farmers respond. A small mistake during next 40 days can cause higher losses, Dr Zahid warned. He said farmers should not let their crop water stressed and conduct pest scouting twice or thrice a week.

He said post-rain scenario in September provide suitable atmosphere for pink bollworm growth that can prove detrimental for cotton. It happens at a time when crop usually witnessed robust boll formation phenomenon.

CCRI Multan director said that pink bollworm enters cotton boll just 30 minutes after it comes out of the egg. And interestingly, the opening it creates closes automatically and the pest continue to eat inside leaving no sign something nasty has entered. And hence it becomes difficult to identify the infected boll, the expert warned and advised farmers to act quickly to avoid damages. He said application of spray become almost ineffective after the pink bollworm enters the boll. He advised farmers to consult CCRI Multan experts in case of intense attack.

‘New BS-20 posts created for agriculture departments in south Punjab’: Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman Monday said that new BS-20 posts have been created in agriculture department.

He said all the staff of agriculture department has also been put at the disposal of secretary agriculture south Punjab for assignments in the new structure to address and resolve all agriculture related issues.

Presiding over a meeting with all the divisional heads of agriculture department at Mango Research Institute (MRI), he said agriculture was a big department and untiring efforts were needed to make it operational on modern lines.

He urged all agriculture officials to improve their performance further. Secretary Agriculture south Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel said most of the officials in south Punjab needed training for their capacity building and arrangements were underway in this connection.