UET centre budget approved

LAHORE:The 71st BoG meeting of the Centre of Excellence in Water Resource Engineering (CEWRE) of the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) was held here on Monday which approved revised budget of Rs 209.903 million for the centre.

UET Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Mansoor Sarwar who is also Chairman BoG of the Centre of Excellence in Water Resource Engineering presided over the meeting who speaking on the occasion emphasised the need of enhancement of research and development activities at CEWRE—being the seat of higher learning and excellence in water sector.

Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar along with other BoG members also participated in Clean and Green Pakistan campaign and planted a tree in CEWRE and prayed for prosperity of Pakistan and CEWRE.

PU awards PhDs: Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhDs to four of its students. Tayba Arooj, daughter of Adbul Saeed Baig, has been awarded PhD in the subject of Mathematics after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Data Visualization Using Fractal Spline Functions’, Rimsha Munir, daughter of Munir Ahmad, in the subject of Microbiology & Molecular Genetics after approval of her thesis entitled ‘2D Versus 3D Cells Culture: Studying the Metabolic Pathways in Cancer Cells’, Ejaz Ali, son of Niamat Ali, in the subject of Pharmacy (Pharmaceutical Chemistry) after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Phytochemical and Anti-Helicobacter Pylori Investigations of Bergenia Ciliata (Haw) Sternb’ and Iqbal Ahmad Alvi, son of Muhammad Asghar Alvi, in the subject of Microbiology & Molecular Genetics after approval

of his thesis entitled ‘In Vitro and Vivo Studies of Phages Active against Multidrug Resistant

Bacteria’.