Tue Sep 08, 2020
Our Correspondent
September 8, 2020

Valuables burnt

Lahore

Our Correspondent
September 8, 2020

Valuables worth thousands of rupees were burnt in two different incidents of fire here on Monday. The first case was reported in a factory of making steal material. In the second incident an electric pole caught a fire near National Hockey Stadium. Firefighters reached the spot on information and extinguished the fire.

