Valuables burnt

Valuables worth thousands of rupees were burnt in two different incidents of fire here on Monday. The first case was reported in a factory of making steal material. In the second incident an electric pole caught a fire near National Hockey Stadium. Firefighters reached the spot on information and extinguished the fire.