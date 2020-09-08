close
Tue Sep 08, 2020
BR
Bureau report
September 8, 2020

Official held after child death in accident

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: A government official was arrested after he hit a child with his car in a road accident which led to his death, officials said on Monday.The accident happened on the Canal Road in the University Town and the official was identified as Mukhtar Ahmad who was reportedly driving the car himself. Abdul Shakoor, the father of the child Mohammad, told police that Mukhtar Ahmad was driving the car when it hit his son. The child was taken to a hospital but he succumbed to injuries there.

