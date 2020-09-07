Valiant forces always defended geographical boundaries of country: Suri

FAISALABAD: Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri Sunday said our valiant forces have always successfully defended geographical boundaries of the motherland, and now it is time for socioeconomic uplift of the country and maintenance of durable peace in the region.

Addressing Istehkam-e-Pakistan moot organised by an NGO, Qasim Suri said the 6th September is a very important day in the history of the country when the Pakistani military forces smashed Indian arrogance.

The Pakistani nation also proved beyond any doubt that it stands with the nation for national defence, he said.

He said that Indian forces showed cowardice on Sept 1965 and attacked Pakistan in the darkness of night, however, Pakistan Army reacted strongly and forced India for retreat, inflicting a shameful defeat on it.

He said our Army jawans presented unprecedented sacrifices for protection and defence of homeland.

Our Ghazis also wrote golden history with their action against Indian forces. He said Pakistan is the only country in the Islamic world, which was created in the name of Islam and Allah Almighty also bestowed the land with various resources.

"Our jawans are the best youth power in the entire Islamic world.

Therefore we all are duty bound to defend Pakistan at every forum. " Qasim Suri said that corona pandemic badly affected the entire globe even though the developed countries also faced severe financial setback.

However, with the grace of Allah Almighty, the PTI-led government had dealt with the pandemic effectively.

He said coronavirus had almost been eliminated from Pakistan, but in our neighboring country India, about 80,000 patients of the disease were still present.

He said the government wanted to materialise dreams of Allama Iqbal and Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah into reality.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has rightly taken bold decision by saying “Pakistan does not recognise Israel”.

He said that Pakistan is an ideological country and we will never stand with cruel rather we are standing with Palestinian people, because they are oppressed due to barbarism of Israel.

Similarly, the Narendra Modi government in India is also crushing Kashmiri people with tyranny only to deprive them of their right to self-determination.

Kashmiris are also offering sacrifices for their freedom and their sacrifices will bear fruit very soon. Later, a rally was also taken out to mark Defence Day and Deputy Speaker National Assembly led it.

The rally started from Harianwala Chowk D-Ground and the participants marched up to Saleemi Chowk.

Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib, MNA Raza Nasrullah Ghumman, MPA Chaudhry Lateef Nazar, Senior Sales Director Tianshi Company Yousuf Sultani, anchorperson Zulfiqar Rahat, leaders of the organization Ubaidullah Aslam, Iqrar Khan, Rashid Iqbal, Asif Ali, Amjad Hameed Gujjar, Rana Ghaus Ali, Nadeem Sadiq Doggar, Zia Khan Ghauri and others were also present.

Meanwhile, various programmes were held to commemorate the courage and supreme sacrifices rendered by the Pak Army. The special prayers were offered for the departed souls of the martyrs.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali in his message on the Defence Day said that this day reminded us those defining moments in our history when our survival as a country was gravely threatened by the Indian aggression.

He said that Pakistan was facing numerous internal and external challenges but our defence was invincible and we were fully capable not only defending the territories of Pakistan but also had the power to give the decisive and befitting response to the enemies. He said that the everlasting sacrifices of the Pak Army martyrs could not be forgotten. Paying rich tributes to the martyrs of the Pak Army, the DC said that every person of Pakistani nation possesses capabilities for the defence of motherland. He said that the whole nation fought war along with Pak Army against India in September 1965 and now Pakistani nation was waging war against terrorism. He said that national solidarity and unity was much needed now for the protection and safety of the Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Ishrat Ali said that the entire nation salutes all the brave sons who sacrificed their lives for the defence of the country.

The martyrs of the 1965 war were still alive in the hearts of the people and the entire nation tributes to all the martyrs who sacrificed their precious lives for the defence of the country, he added.

LALAMUSA: Deputy Commissioner Saif Anwar has said that the Pakistani armed forces set an example of bravery on September 6, 1965.

He said this while addressing a ceremony held in connection with the Defence Day at the mausoleum of Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed here on Sunday. The DC, Kharian GOC Maj-Gen Ahsan Gulraiz and Major (retd) Zafar Bhatti paid tribute to Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed and Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed for their bravery and loyalty to the motherland while defending the country from the enemy.

BUREWALA: Like other parts of the country, the Defence Day was observed with great enthusiasm and zeal here on Sunday.

The main ceremony was held at the mausoleum of Major Tufail Shaheed at Chak 253/EB Tufailabad. GOC 26-Div Bahawalpur Maj-Gen Faheem Mirza on the behalf of the Chief of Army Staff laid a floral wreath on the grave of Major Tufail Shaheed and offered Fateha. A contingent of the Pak Army presented guard of honour. Major Tufail Shaheed grandson Azmat Sultan, nephew Chaudhry Zia Akhtar and others also laid floral wreaths on the grave and offered Fateha.

OKARA: Deputy Commissioner Usman Ali has said that the Defence Day of Pakistan reminds us of sacrifices of our martyrs.

He said this while attending a ceremony of sending gifts and reminiscence shields to the families of the martyrs here on Sunday. The DC said that our heroes sacrificed their lives for our better future.

The DC assured the families of the martyrs that the sacrifices of their dear ones would never be wasted. He said that bravery and courage of the martyrs had turned to be the shining chapter of the history of Pakistan.

Later, the DC visited the house of Punjab Rangers martyr at 13/1R village and prayed for the departed soul. The DC and AC Renala Khurd Zuha Shakir gave gifts and shields to the family of the martyr from Punjab government and the district administration.

The DC also planted a plant at the Government Boys Primary School of village 13/1R on the Defence Day.

JARANWALA: Activists of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Sunday organised a rally in connection with Defence Day in the city.

The rally participants marched through the main bazaars of the city and raised slogans praising brave Pakistan Army.

The participants were holding banners inscribed with slogans for Pakistan Army and tributes for the martyrs of the 1965 war.