52 elites elect Ali Gohar Khan Mahar as chief of Mahar tribe

SUKKUR: The elites of Mahar tribe elected GDA MPA Sardar Ali Gohar Khan Mahar as their tribal chief on Sunday.

Reports said hundreds of the elites of Mahar tribe on Sunday gathered at Sardar Ali Gohar Mahar’s Palace and elected GDA MPA Sardar Ali Gohar Khan Mahar as their chief of Mahar tribe. GDA MNA Ghous Bakhsh Khan Mahar and others also attended the ceremony. After elected as chief of Mahar tribe, Sardar Ali Gohar Khan Mahar said he would unite his tribe.

It is pertinent to mention that PPP MNA Muhammad Bakhsh Khan Mahar was elected chieftain of the Mahar tribe in 1995 after the death of his father Sardar Ghulam Muhammad Khan Mahar. Reports said a couple of days ago, chief of Mahar tribe Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Khan Mahar had held family function with the custodian of Bharchoundi Shareef Mian Mitho and had allowed his sister to marry with Mujan Bharchoundi.

The decision led the conflict amongst the elites of the Mahar tribe and they strongly opposed any relationship with Bharchoundi Shareef and opined that Muhammad Bakhsh Khan Mahar had violated the tradition set by the Mahar elites, so they disowned their former chief and as many as 52 elites of Mahar tribe disassociated with Muhammad Bakhsh Mahar and decided to elect Sardar Ali Gohar Khan Mahar as their tribal chief.

Reports said that such a controversy created panic and fear in Ghotki, while the administration had imposed Section-144 CRPC on public gatherings to prevent any conflict between two groups of the Mahar tribe. Meanwhile, Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Khan Mahar said he remained the chieftain of his tribe, saying the elites of his tribe were with him.