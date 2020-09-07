Increase in power tariff injustice to rain-affected Karachiites: JI

The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has accused the K-Electric’s owners of incurring a loss of billions of rupees to the national exchequer.

In a statement issued on Sunday, JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeeur Rehman strongly condemned the federal government for approving an increase of Rs1.89 in power tariff and demanded its immediate withdrawal.

Rehman described the increase in power tariff as an injustice with the people of Karachi “who are already facing serious problems after the heavy rainfall and the coronavirus lockdown”. Instead of holding the KE accountable for its inefficiency, he said Karachiites were being crushed under the increase of power tariff. Rehman said the KE was bound to provide relief to the people of Karachi who were facing hours-long load-shedding and inflated bills.

He once again demanded of the authorities to take control of the KE and nationalise the power utility. He said the KE should be asked why did it fail to make investments under an agreement to increase power production.

Rehman said it was beyond his comprehension that despite hours-long load-shedding during the coronavirus pandemic and heavy rainfall, why power tariff was increased. He said the increase in power tariff had proved that the government was providing shelter to the KE and was least concerned about the worries and problems of Karachiites.

He demanded action against the KE in the light of petitions filed in the supreme court and the high court. He alleged the rulers of deliberately protecting the wrongdoings of the power utility.

Energy minister

Sindh Minister for Energy Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh has strongly condemned the increase in power tariff and demanded that it should be withdrawn immediately. Talking to The News, he said Sindh had no representation in NEPRA and OGRA. Imtiaz said several letters had been sent to the federal minister for power and NEPRA but no action was taken. He said the entire Sindh, including Karachi, was facing prolonged power outages and people were living a miserable life.