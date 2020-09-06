Defence Day to be observed today

­ISLAMABAD: The Defence Day will be observed in the country with national zeal and fervour on Sunday.

The day will dawn with special prayers for the sovereignty of the country and gun salutes. Television and radio channels would broadcast special programmes and newspapers will publish special editions to pay tributes to the heroes of the 1965 war.

In connection with the day, a number of events have been scheduled to be held in Karachi. A ceremony of "Change of Guard" will be held at the Mazar-e-Quaid.

A contingent of cadets from the Pakistan Air Force Academy, Asghar Khan, would take over the guard duties at the mausoleum of the father of nation Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

A reception in honour of retired personnel and family members of martyred soldiers is scheduled at Malir Cantonment. Senior serving officials of the Pakistan Army will attend the programme.

Floral wreath laying ceremonies will be held at the graves of soldiers and officers martyred over the years.