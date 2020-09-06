PMDC clarifies colleges’ cancellation reports

Islamabad : The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) on Friday clarified reports on the cancellation of the recognition of 10 medical and dental colleges.

According to it, the council proceeded to inspect some colleges, whose provisional recognition was recalled pursuant to the judgment of the Islamabad High Court.

However, students already admitted to such colleges won't be disturbed in line with the orders of the high court until further orders, it added.

The council had issued a public notice recently informing students and parents about the unlawful decisions made by the Pakistan Medical Council, including accreditation and registration.

The colleges whose provisional accreditation has been declared null and void and have to be inspected afresh in near future included Abbottabad International Medical College, Abbottabad, Fazaia Ruth PFAO Medical College, Karachi, Dow Dental l College, Karachi, Muhammad Dental College, Mirpurkhas, Sindh, Swat Medical College, Swat (KPK), Shifa College of Dentistry of Shifa Tameer-e-Millat, Islamabad, Azra Naheed Dental College, Lahore, Watim Medical College, Rawalpindi, Khairpur Medical College, Khairpur, Sindh and Dental Section, Rawal Institute of Health Sciences, Islamabad.