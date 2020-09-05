close
Sat Sep 05, 2020
September 5, 2020

Four hurt in Quetta explosion

Top Story

 
September 5, 2020

QUETTA: At least four people were injured on Quetta’s Saryab Road on Friday after a motorcycle carrying explosives detonated, Geo News reported.

According to the police, the blast occurred in a motorcycle with explosive material installed in it. The blast was carried out through a remote-controlled device, said police.Police, FC and rescue officials cordoned off the area following the blast, while the injured were shifted to a hospital. Emergency was declared at the Trauma Centre at Quetta’s Civil Hospital.Four motorcycles caught fire after the blast.

