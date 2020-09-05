This refers to the news report ‘Local plants at Margalla Hills losing ground to invasive alien plants’ (Sep 4). It’s not just the hills, but also all green belts and other areas that are being invaded by alien toxic plants. In Sector G-8, I have seen these invasive plants growing. No one can cut or remove these trees because of strict CDA rules.

The CDA should start a campaign by involving local residents to identify such areas and help them pluck invasive and alien plants/trees out while replacing them with local beneficial plants. The current monsoon season is only helping alien plants to thrive and grow wild. Let’s stop it right now to save residents from more health crises.

Nusrat Jabeen

Islamabad