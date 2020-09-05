close
Sat Sep 05, 2020
September 5, 2020

Be prepared

Newspost

 
September 5, 2020

The August 27 rains wreaked havoc in Karachi. The city of lights was out of power for a prolonged period. While it is true that the city witnessed the unprecedented rains this year, I am frightened and more concerned about the next year.

Are we going to be as prepared as we were this time or will we take steps to manage the situation in a better manner?

Yumna Dar

Islamabad

