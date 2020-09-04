AWKUM ranked first among Pakistani varsities

PESHAWAR: Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan (AWKUM) has clinched top position across Pakistan in the Times Higher Education World University Ranking-2021.

Seventeen universities of Pakistan were examined and ranked by the world body. The AWKUM was declared the top in terms of research and citation. It may be mentioned here that this year, AWKUM beat Quaid-e-Azam University, which was previously holding the top position. Also, the university in Mardan was ranked 510th on the world level in terms of quality and research. AWKUM Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zahoor-ul-Haq chaired a meeting, attended by the university’s Dr Hazir-ur-Rehman, Dr Waheed Murad, Dr Faizan, Registrar Mian Saleem and Director Admissions Dr Attiq-ur-Rehman. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Zahoor-ul-Haq said that thousands of students were awarded degrees upon completion of courses at the AWKUM since its establishment. He added that it was an honour that the university had 300 PhDs in the faculty which was the largest number of the doctorate degree holders in the province. Prof Dr Zahoor-ul-Haq said that even in terms of funds allocated for research, the AWKUM remained on top in KP. He said that the winning of top position had encouraged the university’s faculty and administration. The AWKUM vice-chancellor asked the PhDs of the university to play a role in improving the quality of education.