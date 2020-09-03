Urs of Bahauddin Zakariya from 24th

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MULTAN: Preparations for 781 urs of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya have started as the urs celebrations will start from September 24 at Qila Qasim Bagh, Multan. The devotees are expected from across the country and abroad. Alternate traffic plan will be designed while the Multan Electric Power Company is also planning smooth power supply during urs days.