close
Thu Sep 03, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
WD
Web Desk
September 3, 2020

Urs of Bahauddin Zakariya from 24th

National

WD
Web Desk
September 3, 2020

MULTAN: Preparations for 781 urs of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya have started as the urs celebrations will start from September 24 at Qila Qasim Bagh, Multan. The devotees are expected from across the country and abroad. Alternate traffic plan will be designed while the Multan Electric Power Company is also planning smooth power supply during urs days.

Latest News

More From Pakistan