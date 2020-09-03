Private schools demand relief package

Islamabad : The Joint Schools of Private Educational Institutions (JECE) committee said in a joint statement at a press conference at the National Press Club here on Wednesday that the number of cases has come down sharply in Pakistan following the precautionary measures taken, which is welcome, said the members of the joint action committee, adding that the Prime Minister has taken into account the problems of all sectors of the country. PM Imran Khan lifted the lockdown under SOPs, but the closure of educational institutions is still in place, leaving more than 300,000 educational institutions in the country closed, leaving millions of teachers and others in the department jobless, says a press release.

He said, notices of property tax, income tax, professional tax, board tax, phone bills, electricity bills, gas bills, social security and old age benefits have also started being received. Due to which all the people in the department are suffering from severe depression, joint action convener of the committee Chaudhry Nasir, Secretary Malik Azhar, Deputy Convener, Muhammad Usman, media coordinator Abrar Ahmad Khan, Chaudhry Tayyab have said that if the govt talks of partial opening of schools on September 7, 2020, then the action committee will be all over the country. The federal capital will hold a sit-in in D-Chowk.