River Swat in high flood at Khyali

CHARSADDA: Heavy flooding in the River Swat sent a raging torrent at Khyali area in Charsadda, however, the protective embankments built following the devastating 2010 floods helped save the district from destruction.

In 2010, a flood torrent with 90,000 cusecs of water had caused widespread damage to standing crops and properties in Charsadda. However, the construction of the protective embankments measuring 134 kilometer saved the district from floods.

Now the flood torrent with 180,000 cusecs of water can pass through Khyali area without causing floods in the river.

An official of the Irrigation Department told this scribe that the link bridge at Khyali was closed to traffic as a precautionary measure, disrupting the flow of traffic on the Peshawar-Charsadda Road. However, the motorway was open to traffic. He added that the Swat River was in high flood at Bahrain, Madyan and Panjgora. The flooding caused some damage to crops in the catchment areas in Tangi, Shabqadar and Charsadda, he said. A survey was also ordered to assess the damage.

Meanwhile, the district administration was put on high alert in order to cope with any untoward situation.

KHAR: Deputy Commissioner, Bajaur, Fayyaz Khan Sherpao has directed all the government departments to take precautionary steps to cope with any flooding emergency in the district. “All the government departments must be prepared for any emergency situation being created by the possible flooding to minimize losses and damage to infrastructures in the district,” said a communique issued by the deputy commissioner. The government departments have been asked to remain alert and keep a vigil on the rivers and seasonal streams flowing in the district. The agriculture department was directed to clean the seasonal streams and keep close liaison with the people to help them promptly in case of flooding. The official asked relevant departments to keep ready relief goods, which would be provided to the flood affectees.