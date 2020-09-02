13 flood relief camps set up in Multan

MULTAN: The city district administration has established flood relief camps at thirteen points as precautionary measures and appointed revenue staff. The Rescue-1122 staff is directed to evacuate residents from flood-prone areas to safer places. Talking to reporters, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Khtak stated this while visiting river areas on Tuesday. He said there was no immediate threat of flood in Multan as the water level in river Chenab is receding and all district departments are alerted as a precaution.

The DC said water level at Trimmu barrage is also receding while 155,000 cusecs water was passing through the River Chenab in Multan. The administration was expecting further reduction in water level from Wednesday.

The DC, CPO Hassan Raza Khan, district administration officials visited Mohammadpur Ghota, Qasim Bela, Jalalabad, Chenab Chowk and Sher Shah and reviewed arrangements for flood relief camps.