Water flow normal in all rivers

MULTAN: Water flow is normal in all rivers, the irrigation officials said on Tuesday. However, irrigation experts said that India could destroy peace in rivers flowing in Pakistan by discharging surplus water from its dams to damage Pakistan’s agriculture as well urban population.

Irrigation officials said that fresh water level gauge from all the five rivers, including Indus, Ravi, Chenab and Sutlej, had indicated water below the danger level. Twenty-five bridges and barrages were erected at these five rivers.

The water gauge at the Kalabagh Bridge at Indus shows 693ft water level while the upstream discharged at 304,412 cusecs and downstream at 298,012 cusecs. The Taunsa Barrage erected at the River Indus had capacity of 1,000,000 cusecs but a super flood of above 1,265,000 cusecs could be passed safely through the barrage. The upstream and downstream water levels at Kot Mithan, Ghazi Ghat and

Chahran Sharif were observed normal. The River Jhelum water passes through new Rasul Barrage and Khushab Bridge where the water was flowing at normal level. The actual capacity of new Rasul Barrage was 24,070 cubic meter per second and the current upstream discharge shows 30,336 cusecs and downstream 30,336 cusecs, which was quite normal.

The River Chenab passes through Marala, Khanki, Qadirabad, Trimu barrages and Chiniot, Riwaz and Punjnad bridges. The upstream observed at Marala Headworks was 70,196 cusecs and downstream 64,496 cusecs.

The Khanki Barrage shows upstream 99,981 cusecs and downstream 94,118 cusecs.T he Khanki Barrage was built in 1892 when its capacity was 800,000cfs but its capacity was enhanced to 1,100,000 cfs after remodeling.

The Lower Chenab Canal originates from the Barrage carrying about 11,600 cusecs of water. The barrage water irrigates agriculture lands in eight districts of central Punjab, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Faisalabad, Jhang, Chiniot and Toba Tek Singh.

The Qadirabad Headworks upstream shows 80,066 cusecs and downstream 58,066 cusecs. The Chiniot Bridge downstream was observed 34,983 cusecs. The Trimmu Headworks upstream shows 206,077 cusecs and downstream 96,077 cusecs. The Punjnad Bridge upstream shows 55,405 cusecs and downstream 42,605 cusecs.

The River Ravi starts from Indian Himachal Pradesh and passes through six canals, barrages, headworks and bridges in Pakistan to drain into Arabian Sea. The current water level shows normal water indicators. The Irrigation Department observed normal water level at Kot Nainan, Jassar, Ravi Syphon, Shahdra, Balloki and Sidhnai at River Ravi routes. The water level and gauges were showing extremely normal flood situation, the irrigation officials said.

The River Sutlej originates from China, Tibet to India, Himachal Pradesh then it enters in Punjab from Bahawalpur district. The River Sutlej passes through five canals, headworks and barrages in Punjab. The water level was noted quite normal at Ganda Singh Wala where the water level gauge shows only seven ft.

The water gauge at Bakarke shows 610.8 ft, which was also quite normal. The Sutlej upstream discharge observed at Head Sulemanki was 20,785 cusecs and downstream 8,419 cusecs. The upstream water level observed at Head Islam was 3,997 cusecs and downstream 3,597 cusecs. The Mailsi Syphon upstream was noted 750 cusecs and downstream 750 cusecs. The continuous spell of monsoon rains and Indian water discharge could create threats to present river environment in coming days, the irrigation officials said.