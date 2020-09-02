Junior Tennis Initiative activities resume partially

KARACHI: The Junior Tennis Initiative (JTI) activities have partially resumed in Sindh.

In the first phase, only sports clubs have started activities. It will be fully resumed when the schools are open in the province.

Moreover, a visit of National JTI Coordinator Hamid Niaz to Karachi, Dadu, Jamshooro, Hyderabad and Tando Allahyar has been planned in October.

“Hamid will also hold a day long JTI coaching introduction seminar during his proposed visit,” said Khalid Rehmani of Sindh Tennis Association (STA).

He added that coaches and directors of physical education in different schools and colleges of the province had been invited to the workshop. “Hamid will also hold a seminar for parents of tennis players,” said Khalid.

It is to be noted that JTI is one of the most effective development programmes of International Tennis Federation (ITF) which is in operation in more than 100 countries. ITF distributes tennis equipment to all these countries' tennis governing bodies, and also facilitates the education programmes for JTI coaches.

Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) is also playing active role in this regard and has appointed Hamid Niaz as the national JTI Coordinator.

PTF has been regularly providing the JTI equipment to all four provinces and Islamabad. It is now planning to send equipment to Kashmir and Gilgit Biltistan as well.

“Before the nationwide lock-down, the association provided JTI equipment and coaching at various stations of the province,” said Khalid. He added that these included Jacobabad, Tando Allahyar (Rashid Abad Welfare Trust), MirpurKhas, Jamshoro, Dadu, Hyderabad (Tando Jam Agriculture University) and Karachi.

He added that STA has appointed JTI coordinators to look after the regular activities of the programme at these stations.

“Combined coaching sessions are also part of STA’s JTI programnme. In this regard, JTI Inter School Tournaments for under-10 children have been organised at Al-Zehra Primary School, St Mary GBPS, and GGPS Jacob Line,” said Khalid.