Tue Sep 01, 2020
Sabz Ali Tareen
September 1, 2020

QWP leader flays PTI govt for reneging on pledges

National

Sabz Ali Tareen
September 1, 2020

CHARSADDA: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) provincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao said on Monday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rulers had claimed to establish a state on the Madina State model, but they had compounded the miseries of the people through their acts.

Addressing a gathering in Shodag Union Council here, he said that the PTI rulers had added to the country’s foreign debt. Sikandar Sherpao said inflation and unemployment had made life miserable for the have-nots, but the rulers were least bothered to provide them relief.

“The unprecedented inflation and price-hike have eroded the purchasing power of the people,” he said, adding that the people had become fed up with the government that has reneged on all the pledges made with the people during the election campaign.

