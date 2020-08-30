JI not in favour of in-house change or minus-one formula: Sirajul Haq

LAHORE : Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said JI is not in favour of any in-house change or minus-one formula rather its struggle is for overhauling the entire system, ridding of old colonial laws and establishing Islamic system.

In a statement issued from Mansoora here on Saturday, he reiterated that ruling and so-called mainstream opposition parties were the sides of the same coin and their agenda has never been to change the colonial system to bring desired change for serving the masses.

He said JI believed in across the board accountability and fair and transparent elections. Without achieving these objectives, he added, the country could not be put on the path of development. But, he regretted, the ruling elite never paid attention to strengthening the institutions in past 72 years.

The JI, he said, would continue its struggle for the rights of people following the footsteps of the beloved grandson of Holy Prophet (PBUH) Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA). He said the people of Pakistan were fed up with the mafia s and wanted to get rid of them. He said Karachi was the recent example of the bad governance of the ruling class. He said federal and provincial governments paid no attention to improve the infrastructure of the city which brought worst disaster for millions of people in recent rains. He directed the workers of the JI and Al-Khidmat Foundation to leave no stone unturned in the service of the people of Karachi in this difficult time. The Senator also demanded the government not to raise the prices of petroleum products and electricity rather brought them further down considering the plight of rains and pandemic hit public. He also highlighted the need of unity among the ranks of Ummah, saying the enemies of the country wanted to divide the people of Pakistan to damage the country’s identity.

Meanwhile, JI Deputy Emir Liaqat Baloch held a meeting with the religious scholars at Mansoora on Saturday. He said act of the Imam Hussain (RA) was a brilliant example in history of mankind about standing for the rights and making no compromise with injustice.