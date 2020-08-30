CM Usman Buzdar for following teachings of Imam Hussain (RA)

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said Muharram commemorates the glorious sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) for upholding Islam.

Incident of Karbala gives us the lesson that forces of evil have to face defeat while Islam will remain forever. Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) upheld truth and did not bow to evil. The grief of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and other martyrs of Karbala will remain forever, the CM said.

The CM in his message on Youm-e-Ashoor has said the great sacrifices of the martyrs of Karbala have revived the universal principles of Islam including patience, tolerance and sacrifice till the Day of Judgment.

On the occasion of Ashura, we have to reaffirm our lives to follow the enlightened teachings of Imam Hussain (RA) in the true sense, the CM said.

The battle between truth and falsehood in Karbala teaches Muslims to wage jihad against oppression and evil. The battle between good and evil has been going on for many decades in Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir and thousands of Kashmiris have sacrificed their lives and fulfilling the greatest tradition of Karbala. Tyrant Modi has perpetrated brutality and barbarism in occupied Kashmir and has become Yazeed of present era. The day is not far away when the sacrifices of the martyrs will bear fruits and the name of Modi will be erased from history, he said.

He said glorious sacrifices rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions in Karbala a beacon for us. The journey of the martyrs of Karbala, their courage and immortal sacrifices will continue to provide encouragement and enthusiasm to the oppressed nations till the end of the time.

Prophet’s (PBUH) grandson with his deeds and actions taught us to raise the voice for truth and protect human values, the CM said and added struggle of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) is an everlasting message of being strong against oppression.