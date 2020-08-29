Brad Pitt spotted with ‘Angelina Jolie lookalike’ girlfriend Nicole

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PARIS: Brad Pitt has been spotted arriving in France on a private jet with his rumoured new love interest, 27-year-old model Nicole Poturalski.
The 56-year-old Oscar winning actor, who split from his wife Angelina Jolie in 2016, and the German model were said to look like “loved-up teenagers” after being photographed together for the first time at an airport in the south of France, according to The Sun.
The pair were seen departing a private jet at the Le Castellet Airport, after Pitt had reportedly flown from Los Angeles to Paris to meet up with Poturalski.
“He was in a semi-public place but didn’t seem to mind people seeing him. She’s a real beauty and obviously a lot younger than him.” Poturalski also bears a striking resemblance to Jolie, 45.
Reports suggest Poturalski and Pitt are spending time together at Pitt’s lavish holiday home Chateau Miraval, a vineyard estate he bought for $67 million in 2011 with Jolie.
While not a lot is known about Poturalski, who doesn’t post personal details on her social media channels, it is understood she is a mother to a young son.
Boasting over 100,000 Instagram followers, the Berlin-based Poturalski has also been an ELLE magazine cover girl and is managed by A Management modelling agency.