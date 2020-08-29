close
Sat Aug 29, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
August 29, 2020

LHC orders release of withheld salaries of Tehsil Council employees

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 29, 2020

MULTAN: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Multan Bench Friday ordered Rajanpur district administration to release six months salaries of daily wagers and work charge employees of Tehsil Council. The court also ordered regularisation of all employees according to the Supreme Court decision.

Earlier, petitioners Muhammad Akram and others field a petition with the LHC Multan bench Judge Asim Hafeez, stating that Rajanpur Tehsil Council has not released salaries of daily wagers and work charge employees for the last six months. The court ordered the Rajanpur Tehsil Council administration to release the salaries of employees.

Latest News

More From Pakistan