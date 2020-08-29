LHC orders release of withheld salaries of Tehsil Council employees

MULTAN: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Multan Bench Friday ordered Rajanpur district administration to release six months salaries of daily wagers and work charge employees of Tehsil Council. The court also ordered regularisation of all employees according to the Supreme Court decision.

Earlier, petitioners Muhammad Akram and others field a petition with the LHC Multan bench Judge Asim Hafeez, stating that Rajanpur Tehsil Council has not released salaries of daily wagers and work charge employees for the last six months. The court ordered the Rajanpur Tehsil Council administration to release the salaries of employees.