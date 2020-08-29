Difficulties for residents multiply manifold

Rawalpindi : The residents of low-lying areas have been facing the extreme level of difficulties due to continuous rains that not only inundated roads but also choked sewage lines during last many days.

Water accumulated in many areas like Phagwari, Parhian, New Katarian, Dhoke Najju, and Khayaban-e-Sir Syed has badly disrupted the routine life of the residents.

Whenever it rains the motorists face the worst kind of situation especially at the Rawal Road where it gets really difficult to move due to the accumulation of water on both sides of the road.

Haroon Abbasi, a resident of Satellite Town, said “When it rains the vehicular traffic on the Rawal Road comes to a halt and it literally becomes difficult to move ahead on this road.”

“Now I never dare to come on the Rawal Road during rain. The local administration must find out the solution to this problem at the earliest,” he said.

The roads in Phagwari area are still not fully cleared for traffic and the residents are trying to cope with the situation that emerged due to recent torrential rains.

Wasim Akhter, a resident of Phagwari, said “Some streets in Phagwari are open for traffic but water is still there in the low-lying areas. This area always gets affected in the monsoon and the people also face flood-like situation whenever water level rises in the Nullah Leh.”

The rainwater also accumulated at Faizabad and Committee Chowk underpass a couple of days back and it got blocked for vehicular traffic for quite some time. Inner roads of B-Block (Satellite Town) were also inundated but timely cleanliness improved the situation.

The traffic wardens performed their duties exceptionally well as most of them were seen standing under the rain and trying to ensure a smooth flow of traffic on the roads.