Aijaz Aslam set to captivate audience in new drama serial

LAHORECurrently garnering praises for his performance in a challenging role in ‘Nand’& “Loag Kia Kahain Ge” – the versatile and talented actor, Aijaz Aslam, is set to captivate the audience in a completely different avatar in 7th Sky Entertainment’s new drama serial Uraan – slated to go on-air from August 31 on Geo Entertainment.

The actor will be seen in a negative role, playing the character of Atif Nawaz – a selfish man who runs an advertising agency and manipulates aspiring new actors and actresses for his personal gains. Produced by Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi, the forces behind 7th Sky Entertainment, the drama has been directed by Shaqielle Khan and is written by Jahanzaib Qamar. The ensemble cast also includes Adeel Chaudhry, Kinza Hashmi, Muhammad Usama Khan, Farhan Malhi, Rubina Ashraf, Zainab Qayyum and others in key roles.

Talking about his role in the drama, the actor said, “My role portrays someone who is commonly found lurking around in our society, who keep their personal gains before anyone else – and that is what makes it all the more challenging to portray. Playing these roles is always an enriching experience, and I hope I have done justice to it.” After proving his mettle in a complex negative role in the blockbuster ‘Cheekh’ last year, Aijaz Aslam has been on a roll, getting praises for his choice of distinctive roles and eccentric characters. After his gut-wrenching performance in his recent drama Loag Kia Kahain Ge, the actor has been on the receiving end of critical acclaims and the audience’s love.