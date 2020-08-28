Build Quetta

Recently, I travelled to Quetta with some friends. I was shocked to see poor infrastructure, unkempt buildings and traffic congestion in the city and on its outskirts. Large potholes could be seen on rough roads that made travelling quite difficult. An acute shortage of traffic signals in the city creates the worst traffic jam on all major roads on a daily basis. Whatever happened to the fund that was released for the beautification of the city? What was constructed or renovated with the big amount of money?

Both the federal and Balochistan governments should have mercy on residents of the city. The authorities should focus on building roads so that people can at least travel with ease. The fund allocated for the beautification of the city must be utilised efficiently.

Guldar Khan Wazir

Loralai