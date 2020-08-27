Action against illegal terminals in Lower Chitral sought

CHITRAL: The Tirich Mir Drivers Union in Lower Chitral on Wednesday asked the district administration to take action against the illegal terminals as they were fleecing the passengers and evading taxes as well.

Speaking at a news conference, office-bearers of the recently constituted interim cabinet, including Aneesuddin, Haji Muhammad Yousaf, Mir Ajam Khan and others complained that there was only one legal adda, or vehicles terminal approved by the tehsil municipal administration while the rest were running illegally.

They alleged that the persons running the illegal addas were fleecing the passengers on one hand and evading taxes on the other but the district administration did not bother to take action against them

They also asked the local administration to ban rickshaws as they had rendered many cab drivers jobless.

The office-bearers also demanded payment of outstanding dues for the duty performed during general election 2018.