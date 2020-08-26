Plea to open Bahishti Darwaza for five days dismissed

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition seeking permission to open sacred passage (Bahishti Darwaza) for five days for the devotees at the shrine of Baba Fariduddin Masood Ganj Shakar (RA) during the celebrations of annual Urs.

Justice Jawad Hasan directed the Punjab government to ensure implementation of its decision to open sacred passage for only two days in a week. The shrine’s caretaker Dewan Modood Masood Chishti had filed the petition pleading that the government’s decision to open passage for only two days was illegal and should be set aside.

A provincial law officer informed the court that the Bahishti Darwaza of the shrine would be opened only for two nights instead of traditional five nights. He said devotees from other cities would not be encouraged to attend the Urs due to virus. He requested the court to dismiss the petition for being non-maintainable. The court had reserved its verdict a couple of days ago which was announced on Tuesday.

‘Tree plantation to end pollution’: Minister for Cooperative Mahar Aslam has said a tree plantation campaign has been launched in the country according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan which will ensure green revolution and eliminate pollution. The minister said this while planting a tree at Mauza Jaliana adjacent to Bahria Town.