Wed Aug 26, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
August 26, 2020

Bilawal for all-out help to rain-affected people

Top Story

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed concern over the losses caused by heavy rains across the country, including Sindh and its capital Karachi, and said that the masses would not be left alone in difficult times as their sorrows and joys are one.

The PPP chairman stressed that all resources should be utilised for the rescue and relief operations in the rain-affected areas.

He directed all the elected representatives of the party to ensure the problems of the rain-affected people are resolved in their respective constituencies and ameliorate their sufferings.

