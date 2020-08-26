Govt criticised for failing to implement comprehensive policy on wheat

MULTAN: The Punjab Flourmills Association on Tuesday strongly criticised the government for failing to introduce and implement a comprehensive policy on wheat.

Addressing a press conference at the Multan Press Club, PFMA chairman Abdur Rauf and ex-chairman Nawab Liaqat Khan said that the government had no plan and policy to tackle the wheat shortage in the province. They also condemned sealing of eight flourmills in Multan and demanded de-seal them immediately.

They said that private sector was importing one million metric tons of wheat from abroad while the government was importing 1.5 million metric tons wheat.

They said that all polices of the government were unyielding and non-productive.

Criticising the government over launching a crackdown on flourmills, PFMA chairman Abdur Rauf said that the government should demonstrate maturity.

He said that the administration crossed its limits on Tuesday when the government officials raided the flourmills and sealed eight mills on fake charges and confiscated legal stock.

PFMA ex-chairman Nawab Liaqat said that the government had allocated only three hours for grinding with Rs 1,450 per 40kg, which was injustice. He demanded the authorities take notice of the issue.