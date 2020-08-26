close
Wed Aug 26, 2020
Our Correspondent
August 26, 2020

Six-month-old child killed by father

Peshawar

Our Correspondent
August 26, 2020

BUREWALA: A six-month-old child was killed by his father at Chak 102/EB on Tuesday. Reportedly, accused Safdar quarreled with his wife Rehana Bibi over some domestic issue. Later, in a fit of rage, the accused allegedly threw his son Zain in a pond. As a result, the child drowned. Police have started investigation.

