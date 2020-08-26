2 POs among 21 criminals held in Hangu swoop

HANGU: The police on Tuesday arrested 21 criminals, including two proclaimed offenders during a crackdown against the lawbreakers and anti-social elements in the district.On the special directives of District Police Officer Shahid Ahmad Khan, the police intensified the ongoing action against the criminals and outlaws to ensure peace during Muharram and provide protection to people and properties in the district. During the crackdown, the police arrested 21 criminals involved in murder, attempted murder and other heinous crimes from the limits of various police stations.Also, the arrestees included two proclaimed offenders and violators of Section 144. The police have also recovered weapons and drugs, including one Kalashnikovs, five pistols, cartridges and 335 grams charas. According to officials, a comprehensive security plan was also in place to check the movement of criminals and keep a vigil on the outlaws.