Shahbaz meets Fazl today

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Mian Shahbaz Sharif who is in the federal capital, will have an important meeting with JUI leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman today (Tuesday) at the latter’s residence about noon.

Shahbaz was asked by Quaid of his Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to establish contact with Maulana Fazl to dispel his apprehensions about forging unity in the ranks of the opposition.

Nawaz Sharif also had detailed discussions with JUI-F chief earlier. Well-placed political sources told The News here Monday that Shahbaz Sharif who suddenly has turned politically active and disregarding medical advice, initiated meetings and contacts here in the federal capital and Rawalpindi. The sources reminded that Shahbaz Sharif is also in-touch with the PPP leadership and he will also have some informal meetings with the PPP leaders during his current visit.

The factsheet about two-year performance of the government was an idea that was mooted by Nawaz Sharif and it was launched here on Monday. The fresh series of meetings of leader of Opposition in the National Assembly could culminate in developing new understanding for evolving joint strategy of the Opposition in dealing with the government including convening of All Parties Conference (APC) conceived by Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the sources indicated.

Shahbaz Sharif who is also President of the PML-N would have meeting with Saudi Ambassador in Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki before returning Lahore. Shahbaz Sharif in a statement on Monday had taken serious exception to the assertions of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi about country’s ties with Saudi Arabia. The PML-N president regarded the relations with Saudi Arabia highly sacred.

Mian Shahbaz also had meeting with Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing in Pakistan last week. Shahbaz Sharif had extensive consultations with his party leaders here on Monday evening. He had also meeting with PML-N Chairman and leader of Opposition in Senate Raja Muhammad Zafarul Haq.

The sources said that Shahbaz Sharif will take his party Quaid Nawaz Sharif regarding his meetings here and Rawalpindi for his further guidance.