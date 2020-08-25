PPP accuses govt of putting Kashmir issue at back burner

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Monday accused the PTI government of putting the Kashmir issue in the backburner.

“When Asif Ali Zardari was the president of Pakistan, the Kashmir cause was the priority of the government as at that time the Kashmir Committee was active and the parliamentary delegations were highlighting the Kashmir cause all over the world,” said former prime minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhry Abdul Majeed in a statement on Monday.

Chaudhry Majeed has said that the Kashmiri people are disappointed with Imran Khan. “Imran Khan was the well-wisher of Indian Prime Minister Modi and wanted Modi to win the elections,” he said.

He said that the Kashmiris regard PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as their hope for the liberation of Kashmir from the clutches of Indian usurpation. Chaudhry Majeed said that only plebiscite according to the UN resolutions is the solution of Kashmir dispute. India usurped Kashmir but the PTI government did not raise voice against Indian tyranny.

The former AJK PM said that when Chairman Bilawal Bhutto visited Kashmir to express solidarity with the people, the PTI government shifted Ms. Faryal Talpur from hospital to prison in the darkness of the night. “This act was like shredding the national unity but Bilawal tolerated this political victimisation for Kashmir cause,” he said.

He said that the Kashmiris believe they like Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and Bilawal Bhutto will support the Kashmiri people till the end.