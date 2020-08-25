Diplomats call for strong links between Chabahar, Gwadar ports

ISLAMABAD: The cooperation between Iran’s Chabahar and Pakistan’s Gwadar ports would enhance ties between the two countries, a group of diplomats and experts on foreign relations from Pakistan and Iran said.

According to a report published by Gwadar Pro, they stressed the use of capacities of regional economic organizations to strengthen bilateral and multilateral relations. The diplomats and experts expressed the views during the Webinar “Iran-Pakistan Economic Partnership in the Post-Corona era” hosted by Golden Ring Economic Federation (GREF) in Lahore with the cooperation of the embassy of Iran.

At the webinar, Mashallah Shakeri, Advisor to the Deputy Foreign Minister of Iran and former

Ambassador to Pakistan, and Madoud Mohammad Zamani, Senior Expert

from Institute for Political and International Studies (IPIS), gave a wide view of bilateral cooperation between the two neighboring countries through video link.