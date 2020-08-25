Workshop on environment engineering requirements concludes

Islamabad:Four day Workshop on Environment Modeling Based Requirements Engineering concluded here on Monday. The workshop was conducted by Prof. Zhi Jin of Peking University and Prof. Xiohang Chen.

This four day workshop was attended by 25 researchers physically and 60 virtually. In his concluding remarks the Vice-Chancellor University of Karachi, Prof. Dr. Khalid M. Iraqi, congratulated the participants of the workshop and appreciated the efforts of the organizers of the workshop. He stressed that we have to believe in science – and science is based on reason and evidence.

Dr. Iraqi appreciated the collaboration between Comstech, IEEE and University of Karachi and hoped for future institutional collaborative activities. Coordinator General, Comstech, Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary thanked the participants, organizers and the resource persons for their tireless effort to conduct this 4-day long workshop. He commended this cooperative effort and hoped that such collaborative joint activities with Chinese institutions will be carried out in the future.