Pakistan’s first affordable dialysis machine

LAHORE:A reputed bio-mechanical company invented Pakistan’s first bloodless and affordable dialysis machine, not just to facilitate kidney patients but also prevent spread of hepatitis by traditional dialysis practices.

According to a press release issued here Monday, more than 72% of Pakistani kidney patients are infected by Hepatitis-C infections, a private company invented hand-carry smart dialysis machine, designed keeping in view the harsh local conditions. The spokesman for the company Fawad Bajwa said the company was Pakistan’s first advanced biomedical device designed and founded by Pakistani-American innovator Farrukh Usman and his local and international teams.

Prior to this, no such technology existed or was invented, manufactured, or marketed in Pakistan by anyone. It will help kidney failure patients to access dialysis that is affordable, pain-free, bloodless, portable and in the comfort of their homes enabling them to save significant dialysis costs and continue earning their livelihoods and supporting their families.

He said the machine would help to shift treatment in centres to home and reduce the burden on the public healthcare system. It will help reduce Hepatitis and other infections that have been widely spreading due to traditional dialysis practices.