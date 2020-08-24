Nergis Mavalvala: inspiration for all Pakistanis

Nergis Mavalvala, a Zoroastrian born in Lahore, convent educated, has achieved the distinction of being appointed the Dean of Astrophysics at MIT.

The image of Pakistan has just gone up many levels. Pakistani by birth, Nergis Mavalvala has pushed herself to succeed in the realm of astrophysics. This subject is at the cutting edge of science in the 21st Century. Her immense stature as a scientist, mathematician and a woman has now been recognized by one of the leading universities of the world.

Astrophysics as the name suggests is the study of astronomy and physics. Astronomy today is making huge advances in the wonders of the universe, and some of the finest minds in the world are involved in the pursuit of understanding and unlocking the secrets of the universe.

With this appointment, Mavalvala will be interacting with some of the most advanced mathematicians and physicists around the globe. These disciplines are amongst the most challenging and esoteric in the pursuit of human knowledge.

In her new position, she will be meeting some of the top educationalists and distinguished leaders of the world. In Nergis Mavalvala, Pakistan has achieved the distinction of having two winners, Professor Abdul Salam being the first and now Mavalvala. It is indeed a matter of pride for all Pakistanis even though unfortunately Professor Salam was denied the recognition because of his religious preference.

With the appointment as head of this faculty at MIT, she will be interacting with many of the world leaders in science and will be a constant source of pride to all Pakistanis. She makes for an eminent role model for all Pakistanis, especially women from Pakistan who have been denied equality and suffer a diminished status, they can now aspire to follow in her footsteps.

As a woman, her achievement is even more remarkable as there are very few persons of her gender in this field. She will inspire many young girls who now see that their gender is not a barrier to the pursuit of science and recognition, at the highest level. Mavalvala you are an inspiration for all Pakistanis.