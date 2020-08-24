Fool me once

This refers to the news report ‘Nawaz Sharif fled abroad feigning illness: Shibli Faraz’ (Aug 22). In a video message that was posted on his official Twitter account a few days back (Aug 11), Dr Shahbaz Gill said that an excessive amount of a chemical substance (EDTA) was added in Nawaz Sharif’s blood samples because of which his platelets count dropped down to a dangerously low level.

This implies that after having failed to get relief through legal means, Nawaz Sharif’s team used this trick successfully to go abroad. But, what is more shocking in the scenario is the fact that Nawaz Sharif was also examined by Imran Khan’s trusted doctors and apparently they also failed to detect this trick.

S R H Hashmi

Karachi