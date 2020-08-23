The devil behind the steering wheel

What is it in our psyches that makes us drive the way we do? What happens to us when we get behind the steering wheel of a motor vehicle? One reason could be that the motor vehicle gives most of us more power than we could ever have and much more than most of us can handle.

“Some car drivers are appallingly irresponsible and callous. Even Suzuki, wagon and bus drivers have many passengers at their mercy, whom they can terrify and make sick at will, as they careen around and never keep the lane and overtake at the same time, not to mention every other road user,” says Nazar Kazmi.

“Generally for males, it is supposed to be manly to drive a powerful vehicle, long sports cars or big bikes are the normal cliché here, at an offensive speed. Of course, you can’t abuse this specific beastie, even just a little bit as he will retort instantaneously. In order to save further trouble, you had better ignore him,” says Shakeb Raza.

“Perhaps, such drivers are not contented with their station in life, that’s why they need to go screeching down the wrong lane or draw spaghetti lines while weaving in and out of traffic in order to draw attention to themselves or they do this because of being an anonymous driver behind the tinted windows, knowing that if they do cut down a few persons they can always get away without punishment thanks to some uncle in an influential position,” says Kausar Jaffri.

Manzar Abbas says: “Why the same person, so warm, helpful and caring in ordinary life, suddenly gets transformed into a rabid, power-crazed devil when behind the wheel of a motor vehicle. There are simple reasons. Most of them are not aware of the existence of something called rules of the road. The more imprudent believe that if it is fated, why try to drive on the right side anyway, you can’t defy fate. Can you?”

“The condition of our roads and the condition of our vehicles are also cited for blame. Public transport running on bad roads and with bad brakes is an accident waiting to happen. Unmarked speed breakers that send two wheelers into the orbit are another danger. Certainly it would be nice if we could change things before any of us or anyone that we care about, becomes a victim of a road accident,” says Saghir Hussain Shah.

Syed Shabbir says: “The road mishaps are the obvious results of sheer negligence. It’s not very difficult to change things. All we have to do is to become more humane and Make driving tests more tough, implement laws rigorously and make punishment severe and exemplary and it doesn’t matter who you are, or your uncle is.