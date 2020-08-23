Applications open for Chevening Fellowship

Islamabad : The Chevening South Asia Journalism Fellowship (SAJP) application window is now open to receive applications for 2020/21 cohort.

The scheme is meant for mid-career journalists from South Asian countries including Pakistan, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives who have reached a position of influence and want to increase their knowledge, networks, and potential through tailored short courses, research, or professional placements at UK institutions.

The fully funded fellowship is a collaboration between the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office and the University of Westminster. Individuals will undertake a bespoke eight-week fellowship titled ‘Good Governance in a Changing World: the Media, Politics, and Society’ hosted at the University of Westminster in London.

Applications will be accepted until Oct 19, 2020. Interested journalists can find all information about eligibility, timelines, online application system on our website: www.chevening.org/apply or www.chevening. org/fellowship/sajp